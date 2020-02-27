E-Verify measure advances in House Commerce

E-Verify requirements were approved by a Florida House for the first time Thursday.

The Commerce committee in a largely party line vote advanced requirements over concerns of immigrant advocates and certain industry leaders.

“This really mirrors what federal law is doing,” said Rep. Cord Byrd, a Neptune Beach Republican.

This marks the first movement for E-Verify legislation in the House, while the Senate has advanced a bill through two committees.

Byrd’s bill (HB 1265) would require private employers to verify the employment eligibility for workers.

While the most commonly discussed method for doing so is the use of the federal E-Verify system, Byrd noted employers already using the required I-9 verification system could continue doing so. That should ease cost concerns for small businesses.

But opponents of the bill remain concerned. Rep. Evan Jenne, a Dania Beach Democrat, said he’s seen research suggesting the requiring will cost a business with 10 employees another $1,200 a year.

And Rep. Al Jacquet, a Riviera Beach Democrat, considered the legislation a threat to Florida’s economy, particular to immigrants who won’t be able to get jobs.

“Every time I have spoken to my communities about putting in place more obstacles for folks to work and more obstacles for the economy, I always learn how that harms the economy here in the state of Florida,” Jacquet said.

Notably, FWD.us issued an economic study earlier this month that showed Florida could lose 253,000 jobs if requirements were put into place.

But supporters said the legislation could also protect from the exploitation of undocumented workers.

Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, a Fort Myers Republican, has worked to combat human trafficking and sex trafficking in Florida.

Byrd stressed the same in his closing argument for the bill.

“People are lured to this state under the guise of getting a job and then subjected to unconscionable abuse,” he said. “Forced labor equates to modern day slavery.”

But several members noted a rough path may still lay ahead for the legislation. A version that has gone through two committees in the House has seen carve-outs for Agriculture inserted and later taken out.

And an alternative verification system for employees put on the Senate bill in its last committee stop left sponsor Sen. Tom Lee upset enough to say the language loosening enforcement measures for employers deserve to be vetoed.