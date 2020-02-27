fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus Headlines

As markets plummet, Marco Rubio and Ben Cardin implore SBA to protect small businesses from coronavirus

Coronavirus Headlines

Rick Scott calls on CDC to launch 24/7 coronavirus hotline

Coronavirus Headlines

Ron DeSantis administration won't release data on coronavirus testing

Coronavirus

Vexed by how to contain coronavirus, countries take tough steps

Coronavirus

Chip LaMarca expresses concern over potential coronavirus impact in Florida

Coronavirus

Surgeon General to Senate: 'No cases' of coronavirus in Florida

Coronavirus

As markets plummet, Marco Rubio and Ben Cardin implore SBA to protect small businesses from coronavirus

The Dow saw its worst decline ever Thursday as coronavirus concerns mount.

on

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Ben Cardin have formally asked the U.S. Small Business Administration about its plan to ensure small businesses are prepared to respond to possible disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The bipartisan letter released Thursday addresses SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza regarding concerns about coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.

“As the situation continues to evolve, it is becoming clear that the threat of widespread transmission of COVID-19 could have severe economic impacts on small businesses and the U.S. economy as a whole,” the senators wrote. “For this reason, we urge you to take immediate action to ensure that small businesses and their employees are equipped to prepare for, and respond to, the anticipated spread of COVID-19 in order to reduce both short-term and long-term disruptions.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there are more than 82,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, including 60 in the U.S.

So far, 2,810 people have died with the vast majority of the fatalities (more than 2,600) in China.

U.S. markets are already responding to potential U.S. threats. The Dow experienced its worst drop ever Thursday, plummeting nearly 1,200 points.

Rubio and Cardin acknowledged in the letter that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) anticipates more reports of the coronavirus in the U.S., noting “person-to-person spread will likely continue to occur.”

Coronavirus has spread to at least 47 countries as of Thursday afternoon.

While coronavirus has reached the U.S., the Florida Department of Health reported Thursday there were no cases of the coronavirus in Florida.

Rubio and Cardin asked for a senior-level staff briefing from the SBA by March 4 to answer several questions, including:

— What specific actions has the SBA taken to ensure small businesses are prepared to respond to potential disruptions caused by COVID-19?

— What is the SBA doing to coordinate with other agencies, like the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security, to prepare small businesses and employees to protect employee health and safety?

— What outreach has the SBA conducted to small businesses regarding COVID-19?

— What administrative actions does the SBA expect to take to reduce the burden that COVID-19 could have on small businesses and the overall U.S. economy?

— Is the SBA considering global supply chain issues in this process?

— What additional resources and/or direction from Congress does SBA need to assist in the agency’s response to the potential impact of COVID-19?

“We look forward to your prompt response on the agency’s efforts to ensure small businesses are prepared for this emerging public health threat,” the senators wrote.

Rubio and Cardin’s letter comes the same day U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrote to the CDC, urging the agency to launch a 24/7 hotline to address questions people might have about the coronavirus.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Mark Bergin is a freelance journalist, who previously worked as an online writer for 10News WTSP in St. Petersburg. Bergin has covered the Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium negotiations, the 2018 midterm elections, Hurricane Irma, Tampa Bay’s transportation issues and city/county government. He also covers the NFL for the Bleav Podcast Network and for BrownsNation.com. You can follow his work on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @mdbergin. Reach him by email at markdbergin@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Thomas Knapp

    February 27, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    The only sense any of that mess makes is if it’s interpreted as “Rubio and Cardin are (justifiably) afraid that the public will forget they exist and desperately seeking new ways to get their names mentioned.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.