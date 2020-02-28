High-tech Chicago exhibit puts visitors eye-to-eye with MLK

“You’re not listening to it. You’re not reading it. You are actually in it. And there is a point that you’re listening to it for the first time because you’re experiencing it, because you’re actually there,” Davis said. “It’s those experiences that are unforgettable.”

The permission from King’s estate was also unusual.

Run by King’s children and known to be litigious, the estate closely guards any use of King’s image, name and work. The estate initially balked at plans to put a life-size commemorative King statue at the Georgia Capitol and didn’t grant rights to speeches for the 2014 film “Selma,” which won an Oscar for the best original song and was nominated for best picture.

Tramz declined to discuss how the project got the estate’s backing. Messages left for Atlanta-based Intellectual Properties Management, which manages King’s estate and controls rights to his works and images, weren’t returned.

The experience isn’t for the faint of heart. Participants must sign a liability waiver warning of possible risks, such as dizziness, and there’s a built-in “decompression zone.” The 15-minute experience isn’t recommended for children under 13.

There are also limitations.

Only four people can go through simultaneously and technology-related snags happen. During a media preview attended by The Associated Press, the screen blacked out and images were blurry at times.

Creators said the technology is being fine-tuned but that such glitches aren’t unusual given the amount of wireless data being streamed to the headsets.

The exhibit runs until November. Creators plan to replicate the technology in other museums to recreate the exhibit. Details aren’t finalized.

Organizers hope the experience inspires civic engagement.

“(It) makes you want to pick up that sign. Makes you want to go out and vote. Makes you want to go out and make somebody else’s life better,” Tennon said.