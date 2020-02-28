Mike Bloomberg ad asks: Do you want a debater or a doer?

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg‘s campaign is preparing to run a 60-second TV commercial that sums his accomplishments as New York City Mayor and activist with a theme that seems to dismiss his poorly-received debate performances: Do you want a debater or a doer?

The commercial “Both,” which will run on local TV stations in Florida and 26 other states, borrows from and adds to messages his campaign has laid out in the previous dozen or so ads that have run in Florida this year as Bloomberg has had the Florida airwaves pretty much to himself all winter. The ad also will run on national networks and cable.

But now in the closing weeks before Florida’s March 17 primary, the other Democratic candidates finally are lining up TV time in the Sunshine State.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren both have purchased limited amounts of time for commercials to begin airing next week, according to contracts filed with the Federal Communications Commission. California businessman Tom Steyer has filed notices of intent to run commercials on several Florida TV stations. There are no details available yet on their TV plans in Florida.

Bloomberg’s campaign called the new ad his closing argument leading up to the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3.

“In life there are talkers and there are doers,” the narrator begins. “Mike has spent his life getting things done.” It then goes on to highlight his founding of his Bloomberg media company; his three-year tenure as Mayor, rebuilding New York after 9/11, creating 45,000 new jobs, expanding health care, and raising teacher pay; and his post-New York City roles with his involvement in groups seeking gun law reforms and addressing climate change.

“Mike is still getting things done,” the narrator continues. “So ask yourself: For President, do you want a debater or a doer?” The ad then touches on Bloomberg’s plans to reform health care reform and create jobs.

Finally, the ad goes after the Holy Grail for Democrats: taking on President Donald Trump in November.

“Mike has the record and the resources to beat Trump. And it will take both,” the narrator concludes.