Florida schools are taking steps to deal with potential coronavirus cases

Florida public schools K-12 chancellor Jacob Oliva has assured the Department of Education is working with the Department of Health to deal with potential threats from coronavirus.

Oliva wrote Friday to school district superintendents, school administrators and educators.

“Florida is doing everything in its power to prepare and respond to COVID-19 and the FDOE is available to assist as needed,” Oliva wrote. “Daily updates will be posted on the FDOH website, and rest assured FDOE will provide you with updates as we have them.”

Coronavirus has killed more than 2,800 people, most in China where the virus originated.

While there are more than 83,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 60 in the U.S., the FDOH reported Thursday there are none in Florida.

“However, planning and preparing [are] always important and the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) understands that concerns about health and safety are paramount for all education communities,” Oliva wrote.

Oliva said the FDOH has monitored coronavirus — also known as COVID-19 — since November 2019.

The immediate health risk for Americans from coronavirus is low as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The FDOH Incident Management Team has been working in lockstep with the CDC on daily updates, and hundreds of dedicated FDOH professionals are positioned to respond if the need arises in each county,” Oliva said. “In addition, county health departments are fully integrated with FDOH and CDC, and are well-equipped to respond if necessary.”

There is not a vaccine to protect against coronavirus or medication approved to treat it at this time.

However, Oliva assured Florida health care providers and practitioners have protocols in place if someone suspects they have coronavirus.

It is currently flu season, and FDOH recommends getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed,” Oliva wrote.

Oliva listed these guidelines to stay healthy:

— If you are sick, stay home.

— Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

— Carry and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

— Call ahead before visiting your doctor.

— Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

— Monitor your symptoms.