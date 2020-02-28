Lobbying compensation: Meenan chalks up $725K in 2019 pay

Lobbying firm Meenan PA managed to chalk up $725,000 in fees last year, according to compensation reports filed with the state.

The firm had a total of 69 clients last year. Out of those, 29 retained the firm for legislative lobbying services. Another 40 clients hired Meenan for to lobby the Governor and Cabinet.

Lobbying firms report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate total revenue.

On the legislative side of the ledger, Meenan pulled in $340,000 for the year. Tower Hill Insurance Group topped Meenan’s client list by paying the firm $45,000 last year. Tower Hill is based in Gainesville and is one of Florida’s largest residential property insurance companies.

Another seven organizations paid Meenan a median of $20,000 each last year. Five more signed $15,000 contracts for work with the firm.

The bulk of Meenan’s clientele hailed from the insurance industry, which should come as no surprise for those familiar with Tim Meenan’s résumé. Still, handful of other industries were represented, such as The Everglades Foundation and Magic City Casino, among others. Those two paid the firm $15,000 each for legislative lobbying work.

The Everglades Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration of the ecosystem in South Florida. Magic City Casino is a gambling business in Miami.

Topping the executive lobbying list was Wayne Barton Study Center, a children’s education advocacy group based in Boca Raton. The center chipped in an estimated $25,000 toward Meenan’s 2019 executive branch total.

Another half-dozen clients paid Meenan a $20,000 apiece last year. Seven more organizations showed up with $15,000 each in for executive lobbying work.

Most of Meenan’s other executive lobbying clients were insurance based, though there were a couple deviations from the norm, such as Discount Tire and Florida United Business Association.

Meenan employed a of five lobbyists in 2019. Joining the named partner for all four quarters: Karl Rasmussen, Joy Ryan, Alan Williams. The firm also got an assist from Kirsten Matthis, who pitched in in the fourth quarter.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-April.