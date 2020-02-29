fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus Headlines

Republicans walk out of coronavirus meeting amid Donald Trump criticism

Coronavirus Headlines

Florida Hospital Association takes steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus Headlines

Outbreak starts to look more like economic crisis

Coronavirus Headlines

Some Florida Democrats have a host of questions for Ron DeSantis about coronavirus in Florida

Coronavirus Headlines

Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence to huddle on coronavirus in Palm Beach

Coronavirus Headlines

Florida businesses could suffer as coronavirus spreads to Brazil

Coronavirus

Republicans walk out of coronavirus meeting amid Donald Trump criticism

Some Democrats weren’t happy either.

on

Several Republican U.S. Representatives walked out of a closed-door coronavirus meeting Friday after a Democrat criticized the Trump administration for its handling of the response effort, Politico reported.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut started the briefing with her claims that the administration was disorganized and lacked urgency in combating the coronavirus, lawmakers said.

However, Republicans attending the meeting weren’t the only ones irritated by DeLauro’s remarks.

Florida Democratic U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala told Politico the briefing was not the right setting for DeLauro’s criticism.

“No one wanted to hear that, either the Democrats or Republicans,” Shalala said. “We just wanted to hear the substance.”

Shalala — who previously led the health department under President Bill Clinton — told the Blaze that DeLauro’s comments “missed the purpose of the meeting.”

DeLauro, who leads health appropriations in the House, accused the Trump administration of lacking urgency. She also warned there were several questions that are unanswered about the coronavirus response.

As the House members moved to a larger meeting room, DeLauro told reporters she did not “give a rat’s ass” about the reactions from her colleagues.

DeLauro’s office later released a transcript of her remarks during the meeting:

“I support the administration’s declaration of a public health emergency,” DeLauro said. “That said, I have grave concerns about the lack of transparency and unwillingness to allow public health experts to speak freely about what is happening.

“I have serious concerns about the administration’s responsiveness with respect to funding. We have repeatedly asked for information about expenditures. And thus far, we have not received adequate answers.”

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and State Department also attended Friday’s closed-door meeting.

DeLauro has an ongoing debate with health officials about money for the coronavirus response.

As of Friday night, there are more than 84,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 62 in the U.S. The Florida Department of Health reported Thursday there are no cases in Florida.

More than 2,800 people have died from coronavirus, most of them in China. There is not a vaccine to protect against it or medication approved to treat it at this time.

However, the CDC said the immediate health risk for Americans from coronavirus is low as of Friday.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Mark Bergin is a freelance journalist, who previously worked as an online writer for 10News WTSP in St. Petersburg. Bergin has covered the Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium negotiations, the 2018 midterm elections, Hurricane Irma, Tampa Bay’s transportation issues and city/county government. He also covers the NFL for the Bleav Podcast Network and for BrownsNation.com. You can follow his work on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @mdbergin. Reach him by email at markdbergin@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.