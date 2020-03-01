Here are four TallyMadness match-ups to watch

TallyMadness 2020 is underway.

Each of the round 1 matchups are looking competitive, but some have potential to settle some scores off the court. With two days left to vote in round 1, here are four head-to-heads to keep your eyes on.

As Democrats are torn asunder in the presidential primary, an ideological battle among Republicans makes for a nice change of pace. Look no further than the battle between Chris Emanuel and Skylar Zander.

Emmanuel, the director of infrastructure and governance policy at the Florida Chamber of Commerce, is the rallying point for traditional GOP fans. Those with a libertarian streak can line up behind Zander, the state director for Americans for Prosperity-Florida.

Outside of politics, TallyMadness voters have the opportunity to answer an age-old question once and for all: Who has better hair — RJ Myers of Suskey Consulting or Chris Schoonover of Capital City Consulting?

Their fanbases may try to distract you with other stats such as, you know, how good they are at their jobs, but brush all of that aside when you fill out your bracket.

There’s nothing like a bout between two powerhouse programs. Duke vs. UNC. Kentucky vs. Louisville. UCLA vs. Arizona. It doesn’t matter who’s having a better season, the games are always thrilling. But some years both squads have top-notch résumés, and those are the games that go into the history books.

This year, the first round of TallyMadness pits Sydney Ridley of The Southern Group, a lobbying blue blood, against Erica Chanti of Rubin Turnbull, a firm that has been surging up the rankings.

To basketball aficionados, March Madness is all about matchups and endurance, but neither is the reason the tournament draws in millions of viewers. The secret to its success are the storylines — the feeling of cheering on a Cinderella through two rounds only to watch their championship dreams get crushed by a three-seed is inexplainable.

TallyMadness has storylines in spades.

Case in point: The game between Kathy San Pedro of Ballard Partners and Ed Briggs of RSA Consulting. San Pedro is representing a perennial powerhouse. She also about to deliver twins. Can she also deliver the knockout punch? That’s up to voters.

There’s still time to fill out a first-round bracket before the round of 32 is set at midnight Monday night. If you missed “Selection Friday,” make sure to brush up.