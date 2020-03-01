Debbie Wasserman Schultz endorses Joe Biden for President

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she will back former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The endorsement comes one day after Biden secured a decisive victory in South Carolina. That win was driven in large part by significant support from the black community.

“As Floridians begin early voting for our next Democratic presidential candidate tomorrow, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden,” Wasserman Schultz said in a Sunday statement.

“Joe has the heart to unite our country, the experience to get big things done for the American people, and the vision to move our country beyond four years of Donald Trump’s failed presidency. Florida knows Joe and Joe knows Florida. He has delivered for the Sunshine State by expanding access to health care, making our communities safer from gun violence, and helping our state recover after the Great Recession. I am confident as President he will do the same.”

Wasserman Schultz will also appear at an organizing event for Biden Monday at the Broward Teachers Union in Tamarac at 9:45.

Several analysts leaped to declare Biden’s candidacy dead after voting in Iowa and New Hampshire. That’s despite the fact those states represent a tiny fraction of the Democratic electorate and are far more white than the party’s base as a whole.

Biden has consistently polled better among minorities and has since performed better in more diverse states. He placed second in Nevada to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Saturday, Biden secured about 48% of the vote on South Carolina. He handily defeated Sanders, who netted 20%. Sanders remains a top contender going forward after earning the most votes in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

But including South Carolina, Biden has now earned the most votes overall throughout the primary process.

Biden has also earned a significant number of endorsements from black lawmakers here in Florida. With some Florida Democrats expressing concern over Sanders’ chances in the state, Wasserman Schultz said her endorsement came down in part to electability.

“Joe Biden shares our values as a true fighter for voting rights and human rights both here and abroad and as a strong supporter of Israel with a record to match,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“Most importantly, Joe Biden is the candidate who will be able to deliver a decisive win here in Florida, the state that will give Democrats the White House in November 2020.”