Like a prayer? School moments of silence queued for Senate vote

Legislation that would require schools to offer non-denominational “moments of silence” is ready for the Senate floor.

Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley framed his bill (SB 946) as a simple measure to make a moment of silence a “part of the school day.”

Baxley noted that most Senators were familiar with the proposal already. He described it as a “very simple idea which [I] think can make a difference.”

Baxley added that might be a good idea not only in schools, but in the Senate where it “could set a different tone in the day.”

Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson questioned the role of the teacher to “encourage” moments of silence, which Baxley said was just a way to “protect the teacher from separation of church and state issues.”

Sen. Perry Thurston, another Democrat, sought clarification on the changes from current law.

The bills would require public school principals to compel teachers to offer time for silent reflection at the beginning of the school day.

This proposal would replace the current statute, which calls for a “brief meditation period.”

Silence would be compulsory for at least one minute, but no more than two minutes.

“It would be required to start every day this way,” Baxley said. “Permissive things often times don’t happen.”

Baxley said he takes his own moments of silence.

A third Democrat, Sen. Gary Farmer, asked similar questions regarding “mandating” teacher discussions with parents, where educators would offer potential content guidance on the reflective opportunity.

Baxley continued to insist the bill was clear in “affirming” parental prerogatives on guiding these mandatory moments of silence.

Representatives from American Atheists and Florida NOW offered their concerns, but they proved not to persuade the Republican majority in the committee.

Senate budget chair Rob Bradley said this “could be one of the most important bills of the Session.”

“The Constitution guarantees … freedom of speech … and also prohibits the establishment of religion,” Bradley said, contending there’s a balance.

“There is a place where you can be you, whatever that is,” Bradley said. “And that place is contained within the moment of silence, for believers and otherwise.”

“The Legislature finds that our youth, and society as a whole, would be well served if students in the public schools were afforded a moment of silence at the beginning of each school day,” the bill contends.

The House legislation (HB 737) sponsored by Rep. Kim Daniels, a Jacksonville Democrat, is on the Special Order calendar, where it is poised to pass.