fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Father of slain Parkland student moves closer to seat on Board of Education

Coronavirus Headlines

CDC confirms two positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Headlines

Amy Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Joe Biden

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Lawmakers should let DOE work with other agencies on panic alarms

APolitical Headlines

Price gouging alert: Amazon third-party sellers hocking hand sanitizer for a hefty price

Emails & Opinions Headlines

George Riley: Approving cost-effective Solar Together program is a no brainer
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 10/21/19-Ryan Petty, center, is joined by other families who lost loved ones in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Headlines

Father of slain Parkland student moves closer to seat on Board of Education

Ryan Petty’s daughter, Alaina, was killed in the Parkland shooting.

on

Ryan Petty’s appointment to the State Board of Education moved one step closer Monday when a key Senate panel advanced his confirmation. 

Petty, who is being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is the father of a student killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County more than two years ago. The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee recommended Petty’s confirmation, who now needs the full Senate to approve his appointment.

Petty is a senior executive of Cable & Wireless Communications. He’s been a school safety activist since his daughter, Alaina, was among the 17 people murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. 

Former Gov. Rick Scott appointed Petty to serve on the state school-safety commission established after the massacre. He unsuccessfully ran for the Broward County School Board. Lori Alhadeff, a mother who also lost a daughter in the Parkland shooting won the seat.

Petty has been outspoken on Twitter. During the race, he posted some controversial tweets, including some disparaging comments about public schools and public employee unions. At the time, he said he regretted that some of the tweets had been taken out of context.

Petty received praise from some of the Republicans on the committee, while facing questions from some of the Democrats. 

Hialeah Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. told Petty that he cares “about our education system as a whole, not just school safety.”  Diaz chairs the Senate Education Committee.

Democratic Miami Gardens Sen. Oscar Braynon asked Petty why lawmakers should approve his appointment when voters decided not to elect him to the local school board.

“The people of Broward made a decision, and they made a decision not to elect Mr. Petty,” he said. 

DeSantis nominated him in January. Petty would be filling a vacancy that’s been open for about a year. Another Parkland father, Andrew Pollack, was appointed to the Board of Education by Scott. But DeSantis retracted 46 of Scott’s appointments in January 2019.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.