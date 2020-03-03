State leaders predict an extended Session

Lawmakers look set to extend the Session with Gov. Ron DeSantis and House and Senate leaders chiming in Tuesday on the looming decision.

As lawmakers began flagging the possibility, DeSantis encouraged them to “do a good job” and not rush talks in the final two weeks of Session.

“I think we have a chance to exceed what we did last Session, and I think — the people in Florida — they want to see us doing big things on education, environment, economic development, all these great things, and if you do that three days after the end of Session and have to extend a few days, that’s not going to be the end of the world,” the Governor said.”

Speaker José Oliva left no room for interpretation in his comments before the House floor session, calling an extension inevitable.

“The extent of that extension is yet unknown, but we are confident we’re working closely with our partners in the Senate to bridge the gaps between us that can get us into allocations and then into conference.”

Sen. Rob Bradley first broke the news, telling Senators there is a “very good chance” lawmakers will need to extend the deadline. The Fleming Island Republican said progress is underway in negotiations with lawmakers across the rotunda.

“That all being said, there is a good possibility that we will need to extend Session.”

Friday, March 13 marks the 60th and final day of the 2020 Session. But several hot topics have yet been settled, including VISIT FLORIDA, gambling negotiations and state employee pay raises.

“We’re confident that we can get it done, but as of this moment, we’re extending, at the very least, a day or two,” Oliva said.

Bradley, the Senate Appropriations Committee Chair, asked Senators to remain mindful of the possibility when planning for the coming weeks.