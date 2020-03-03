Third ‘presumptively positive’ coronavirus case reported in Hillsborough County

Florida has a third “presumptively” positive case of coronavirus, adding to the two confirmed cases revealed yesterday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters in Tallahassee Tuesday it was the sister of a woman in her 20s in Hillsborough County who recently traveled to Northern Italy. The sister traveled with her and the state is waiting for confirmation on the presumptive positive test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She is a California resident, but is being isolated in Florida. A roommate, who is not currently symptomatic, is self-isolating.

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said health officials are still investigating how a Manatee County man contracted the illness. Some health professionals who have cared for the man at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota are waiting for their own test results and have been determined to have a medium-to-high risk of transmission.

DeSantis says the state has been issuing guidance to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to limit visitation to people not exhibiting symptoms like fever, runny nose, coughing.

AARP Florida on Monday urged the state to provide “adequate supplies of protective wear” to ensure employees at nursing homes and assisted living facilities remain safe and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“With nearly 700 Florida nursing homes and many more assisted living facilities housing about 160,000 older residents, Florida should lead the way in preparing for the spread of this disease,” AARP State Director Jeff Johnson said in a prepared statement.

Johnson’s concerns came as the virus, known as COVID-19, has killed six people in Washington state. The Washington Post reported that four COVID-19 deaths have been linked to the nursing home.

“You’ve seen what’s happening in Washington State,” DeSantis said. “We obviously believe the elderly population will be more vulnerable than the rest of the population at this point, so we want to take action.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday a second confirmed case of coronavirus in his state. Cuomo said the man who tested positive for COVID-19 is in his 50s, lives in Westchester County, works in Manhattan and had recently traveled to Miami.

DeSantis said they only learned about the case through press reports.

The Governor added that he’s asked the Department of Health to come up with how much state funding it may need to deal with the outbreak. But he also expects a lot of federal assistance. Senate President Bill Galvano says they’ve discussed perhaps adding an additional $10 million to $20 million to the budget.

“If you look at this,” DeSantis said. “As flu season hopefully abates, that will just take some capacity off since the symptoms are the same, people may think they have this when they really just have the flu. But I think the concern is if you have a surge type situation in a part of the state, we want to make sure we have enough personnel there to help administer that.”

DeSantis says Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the White House response, will be in Florida this weekend to talk to the cruise lines.