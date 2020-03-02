fbpx
CDC confirms two positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Gov. DeSantis: Florida monitoring 184 potential COVID-19 cases, 'public risk still low'

Governor: 2 in Florida test presumptively positive for coronavirus

Florida monitoring 150 people for coronavirus

Virus fuels dread and angst even as China sees signs of hope

Virus spreads to over 60 countries; France closes the Louvre

CDC confirms two positive coronavirus cases in Florida

To date, the governor said 795 people have been monitored

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed two positive test results for the coronavirus in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ spokesperson Helen Aguirre Ferré said.

The Florida Health Department also tweeted the information. Both individuals remain in isolation at this time. The administration says despite these cases in Florida, the overall immediate threat to the public remains low.

DeSantis has declared a public health emergency and might seek funding for additional staff in budget negotiations between the House and Senate.

He gave his first public comments Monday morning since two individuals in Hillsborough and Manatee counties test presumptive positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The two new cases, the first in Florida and now confirmed, include a woman in her 20s in Hillsborough County and a 60-year old man in Manatee County. Both individuals remain in isolation and are in stable condition.

The Hillsborough woman recently returned from northern Italy where a significant outbreak has occurred. Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said health officials are still investigating how the Manatee County man contracted the illness.

He said the number of people tested in the state has now grown to 23, with 184 people currently being monitored for potential symptoms. To date, the governor said 795 people have been monitored.

As of Saturday, Florida Department of Health labs can now test for novel coronavirus, ending weeks of dependence on the CDC lab in Atlanta and drastically cutting the wait times for results. Previously, physicians with patients suspected of suffering from the illness had to have samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta and results took up to five days to come back.

The state can now process tests within 24-48 hours. Results will either show negative or presumptive positive. Presumptive positive tests would then be sent to the CDC for final verification.

Health officials are monitoring both patients and investigating who the infected patients might have come into contact with to reduce the threat of spreading the virus.

But health officials in Florida say they are expecting more positive tests.

Janelle Irwin Taylor contributed to this report.

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

