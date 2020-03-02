Governor declares a public health emergency in Florida after two individuals test “presumptively positive” for COVID-19

The Department of Health has confirmed that two people in Florida has presumptively tested positive for the novel coronavirus case.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency in the wake of the new cases and has scheduled two news conferences in Tampa and Miami on Monday. During the public health emergency, Surgeon General Scott Rivkees will lead the response and the Department of Health will monitor all people suspected of having the illness for a period of 14 days or until they test negative for disease, now known as COVID-19.

One of the patients is an adult Manatee resident without travel history to countries with high numbers of novel coronavirus cases. That person sought medical care and is in isolation.

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota sent out a letter Sunday notifying its staff that it has a patient who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says presumptively tested positive for the disease. The memo says the patient entered the hospital in late February, but was not tested until the CDC relaxed their guidance on testing last Friday.

The letter says upon recognizing that they potentially had a patient with novel coronavirus, they activated protocols, including immediately moving the patient to isolation. It adds that they’ve identified all of the hospital staff who may have been exposed.

The health department said it’s working closely with the patient, their close contacts and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing of anyone who may develop symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Local Sarasota County officials were apprised of the situation Sunday and Sarasota County DOH is monitoring the case and keeping them informed.

The second patient is an adult Hillsborough county resident with a history of travel to Italy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis met with Surgeon General Scott Rivkees Sunday afternoon, which was not previously on his schedule.

As of Saturday, Florida Department of Health labs in Miami, Tampa and can now test for novel coronavirus, ending weeks of dependence on the CDC lab in Atlanta and drastically cutting the wait times for results. A man in Washington State who was in his 50’s and had an underlying medical issues became the first person in the U.S. to die of the disease. A second person died Sunday from Washington State.

The state surgeon general on Friday released data on how many people had been tested and were being monitored for the virus, after the administration withheld that data for weeks. Rivkees said that 15 people had been tested in Florida, four were “under investigation” for possible novel coronavirus infection and they were monitoring more than 150 others.

The federal government told medical providers to start testing any patient who presents with severe pneumonia symptoms for novel coronavirus, regardless of their travel history.

The latest update from the World Health Organization shows 87,137 are infected in 58 countries worldwide, with 1739 new infections being reported. Most of those are in China. So far, 28,73 have died, with 104 deaths outside China.