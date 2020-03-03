Ashley Moody recovers $2M+ for Florida seniors

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday more than $2 million in recoveries and savings for Florida seniors.

The Seniors vs. Crime Project aimed to prevent crime and fraud, assist consumers in resolving civil disputes and have senior volunteers assist the attorney general’s office.

The recoveries came through dispute resolution and fraud avoidance mechanism that saved Florida seniors collectively millions.

Moody’s announcement came at the U.S. Department of Justice Summit on Fighting for Elder Justice in Sun City, Florida.

“Protecting Florida’s seniors is a major focus of my office, and I am grateful for U.S. Attorney General Barr’s commitment to this important mission,” Moody said. “Since taking office, we have recovered more than $2 million for older Floridians through the efforts of our Senior Protection Team and Seniors vs. Crime.”

“My office’s Senior Protection Team attorneys and investigators are dedicated to this vital mission and I look forward to continuing to work in this area to ensure Florida remains a welcoming state for retirees and people enjoying their golden years.”

Barr joined Moody at the summit, where she highlighted her recoveries through last year’s Seniors vs. Crime program.

The Attorney General office’s program prevented crimes against seniors by educating them about consumer fraud and scams, alerting seniors to criminal behavior in their area, providing “Senior Sleuth” volunteers to assist in fraud investigations, providing complaint resolution services and promoting senior involvement with law enforcement.

Moody also mentioned how her Senior Protection Team — which she formed a year ago as of Wednesday — has recovered more than $287,000 for Florida seniors.

Tuesday’s announcement also coincides with National Consumer Protection Week, where Moody’s Consumer Protection Division has recovered more than $153 million through settlements and court-ordered relief.

Call 1(866)9NO-SCAM or visit MyFloridaLegal.com to report consumer scams or deceptive business practices. Information can be used for future recovery and avoidance efforts.