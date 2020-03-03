fbpx
Executive director Peter O'Rourke exiting Florida GOP

Sources say he’ll join Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

on

Peter O’Rourke is exiting his position as executive director of the Republican Party of Florida after 7 months on the job.

Sources close to the party tell Florida Politics that O’Rourke’s exit has been in the works for a while, and that his planned landing spot is a position adjacent to Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection effort.

Specifics are scant, though RPOF is planning to hold a conference call with state executive committee members tonight.

It’s unlikely the call will shed more light on the true reason the former VA Secretary is heading back to D.C., which is supposedly due to a strained relationship between Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who the President at one time called one of his “warriors” in Washington.

The alleged sore spot stems from DeSantis focusing more on doing his job — running the state — rather than making good on his “debt” to Trump for helping him secure the Governor’s Mansion.

Trump was no doubt instrumental in getting DeSantis through the 2018 Republican primary against former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Since taking office, DeSantis has leveraged his relationship with POTUS to secure hurricane funding and other needs. but some in Trump’s inner circle say he’s not done enough to ensure Florida stays red in 2020.

Maybe it’s all talk, after all, DeSantis’ record-high popularity will certainly move the needle for Trump come November.

