fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Jose Oliva nurse practitioner freedom bill, other reforms, get Senate budget approval

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott wants Treasury, DOJ to investigate D.C. firm representing Nicolás Maduro government

2020 Headlines

Bernie Sanders wins Oklahoma, Vermont as Super Tuesday results continue to roll in

Headlines Influence

Criticism mounts as citizen ballot initiative rollbacks stumble through Legislature

Headlines

Executive director Peter O'Rourke leaving Florida GOP
Rep. Cary Pigman touts his bill to give nurses more independence to provide health care.

Headlines

Jose Oliva nurse practitioner freedom bill, other reforms, get Senate budget approval

The measures would give nurse practitioners more freedom to practice.

on

A Senate budget panel approved Tuesday two health care scope of practice measures, including a pilot version of a House Speaker José Oliva priority.

The Senate Appropriations Committee gave the final thumbs up to a bill (SB 1676) by Sen. Ben Albritton allowing for greater advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) freedoms, similar to the Oliva-backed House version (HB 607). A separate bill (SB 1094) passed by the panel, and filed by Sen. Manny Díaz Jr., would let pharmacists treat patients for chronic medical conditions in collaboration with physicians.

Albritton’s bill establishes a pilot program overseen by a new council created under the Department of Health. An amendment to the Wauchula Republican’s bill dropped the threshold for entry to the pilot program to 2,000 hours of supervised practice over the last four years, down from 10,000 hours over the previous six years.

Unlike Avon Park Republican Rep. Cary Pigman‘s House version, slated for a vote in that chamber Thursday, physician assistants could not apply to the pilot program. Additionally, Pigman’s version is not a pilot program.

Albritton’s bill would also establish a physician student loan repayment program offering up to $50,000 awards to up to 50 qualifying physicians each year. However, that provision awaits a future appropriation.

The Senate measure received a 16-4 vote.

And Díaz’s bill would authorize pharmacists to initiate, modify or discontinue drug therapy while working under supervisor agreements. Pharmacists could not diagnose conditions under the proposal.

Under the bill, pharmacists could serve ambulatory surgical centers, inpatient hospices, hospitals, addiction treatment centers, ambulatory care centers and nursing homes. Chronic conditions are defined in the bill as including arthritis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, type 2 diabetes, HIV, AIDS and obesity.

That measure passed the Senate panel 12-8.

The Florida Medical Association opposes both bills. But Oliva has made reducing health care regulations a major priority of his tenure as speaker.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.