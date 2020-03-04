Joe Biden dominating southern states on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden opened Super Tuesday with a trio of victories in key Southern states, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his campaign in recent days. He won in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama, with black voters holding sway in the electorate there.
Sen. Bernie Sanders also grabbed an early home-state win in Vermont, and polls were closing across many of the 13 other states voting from California to Maine. Voting was still occurring in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.
Virginia was an early lift for Biden after Sanders and billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.
A once-jumbled primary arrived at Super Tuesday as an increasingly well-defined battle between leftist Democrats who back the likes of Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and centrists preferring Biden. A wild card was Bloomberg, who skipped the primary’s first four states but poured $500 million of his personal fortune into Super Tuesday and faced increasing pressure to prove it was all worth it.
Two other moderates, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, both left the race in the run-up to Super Tuesday, then dramatically endorsed Biden on Monday. That helped unify moderates behind the former vice president, whose campaign risked collapsing until his resounding win in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.
A turnaround would be all the more surprising because Super Tuesday was supposed to be about monster fundraising and strong political organization. Biden largely had neither and yet still looked poised for a strong night. Sanders, an avowed democratic socialist, argued that the party’s elders were scrambling to block him from a nomination it appeared just last week he could run away with.
“The political establishment has made their choice: Anybody but Bernie Sanders,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir wrote in a fundraising message Tuesday.
“The truth is, we’ve always known we were taking on the entire damn 1 percent of this country,” Shakir added. “But we have something they do not have: people. Lots and lots of people.”
Virginia is a traditional swing state that has moved more reliably Democratic in recent years, especially as people living in densely populated communities outside Washington turned their back on President Donald Trump, as many suburban voters have around the country.