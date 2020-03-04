fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Six year olds in handcuffs? Senate bails on juvenile arrest bill as a little girl is left waiting

Headlines Influence

Jose Oliva nurse practitioner freedom bill, other reforms, get Senate budget approval

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott wants Treasury, DOJ to investigate D.C. firm representing Nicolás Maduro government

2020 Headlines

Bernie Sanders wins Colorado, Vermont as Super Tuesday results continue to roll in

Headlines Influence

Criticism mounts as citizen ballot initiative rollbacks stumble through Legislature
Meralyn Kirland, her granddaughter Kaia Rolle and family and friends.

Headlines

Six year olds in handcuffs? Senate bails on juvenile arrest bill as a little girl is left waiting

A six-year-old is still worried about being arrested again.

on

Meralyn Kirkland and her 6-year-old granddaughter Kaia Rolle drove four hours to Tallahassee and sat through the the five-hour Senate Appropriations Committee waiting to speak about legislation (SB 1308) that meant a lot to them. But the bill wasn’t heard.

She teared up as she sat outside the committee room with her granddaughter after the committee had ended.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” she said. “The bill is not just a bill that’s wanted. It’s a bill that’s needed.”

Last September, Orlando Police Officer Dennis Turner arrested Kaia at Lucious & Emma Nixon Academy charter school for misdemeanor battery after she threw a temper tantrum because she wasn’t allowed to wear sunglasses in her classroom. He also arrested another 6-year-old boy for misdemeanor battery. Turner has since been fired.

The body camera footage caused national outrage after it came to light last month. Florida has no law setting a minimum age for arrest. Orange County Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy planned to offer an amendment to Sen. Jeff Brandes’ legislation revamping sentencing for youthful offenders that would address that gap. 

The amendment would prohibit law enforcement from arresting or charging a child younger than 10 years old with misdemeanor crimes that happened before they turned 10 — unless they are accused of committing a forcible felony such as murder, kidnapping or sexual battery.

Appropriations Chair Rob Bradley says he doesn’t know if they’ll meet again. That leaves the amendment and the bill on life support, if not dead. Brandes said the committee would bring the bill back, but Bradley said that’s the first he’s heard of that. 

“I don’t know if we’re going to meet or not,” Bradley said. “I don’t think we are, but we may.”

Kirkland said when she talks to co-workers, friends and relatives, it’s clear the general public isn’t aware that there’s no minimum age for their children to be arrested.

“So when I speak to them about what happened to Kaia, there’s so many parents out there who are amazed, they’re flabbergasted. ‘So you mean my two-year-old can throw a bottle in a grocery store and it hits somebody and they could be arrested for misdemeanor battery?’”

Kirkland says that not only do parents have to protect kids from criminals, pedophiles and diseases, but now they have to worry about them “being criminals from the cradle.”

Bracy said he’s also disappointed the bill was not heard. 

“I think Sen. Bradley has some issues with this bill,” he said. “That’s my guess why it wasn’t brought up. It rests on Sen. Bradley whether he has another meeting or not.”

He said there may be a way to add the amendment to Sen. Bradley’s criminal justice bill, which he believes will come back to the Senate from the House.

Kirkland says Kaia is healing from the trauma of being arrested. She’s in a new school. But she still worries about being arrested again or her friends being arrested.

“I really looked forward to telling her that there was now a law in place where she would not have to worry about herself or her friends being arrested,” she said. “So yeah, that was something I was looking forward to telling her.”

House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee says the body camera footage motivated him to try to prevent that happening to other children.

McGhee plans to offer an amendment to school safety legislation the House is expected to vote on Wednesday (HB 7065) on the floor to clarify the arrangements between schools and police departments and sheriff’s offices. His amendment would require written policies or procedures for arresting students 10 years old or younger to be included in agreements developed between schools and police departments or sheriff’s offices. The section of the bill would be named “The Kaia Rolle Act.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.