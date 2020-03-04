fbpx
Jill Biden speaks after her husband Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during in Iowa in December. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

2020

Jill Biden coming to Miami, Orlando this weekend

Speaking at a teachers’ picnic and an LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus conference.



Former Second Lady Jill Biden is coming to Miami and Orlando Saturday to campaign for her husband Joe Biden‘s presidential bid ahead of the March 17 Florida primary.

Jill Biden will be appearing at a Miami-Dade teachers union picnic at noon Saturday and at the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus conference in Orlando Saturday evening.

Her appearances will be her third swing through Florida in support of her husband. In December she made public appearances in Miami, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee. In October she appeared at a Tampa fundraiser hosted by Sen. Janet Cruz.

This time she comes as her husband is riding high, having stormed through Super Tuesday winning nine states and taking the delegate-count lead from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Joe Biden also pulled back into the lead in polls in Florida, even before his Phoenix-like rise nationally on Super Tuesday, after briefly dropping behind former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Her appearances come as the Democratic campaign for Florida finally heats up. Bloomberg appeared in Florida Tuesday, and more appearances by candidates and top surrogates are coming.

Mrs. Biden will appear at the United Teachers of Dade Family Picnic at Tropical Park in Miami at noon.

That will be followed by a 7:30 p.m. appearance at the 2020 Winter Conference Leadership Diner of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus at the Marriott Orlando Airport Lakeside hotel.

Mrs. Biden is an educator who taught English to college students for more than 30 years and has been extensively involved in children’s education programs, even when her husband was Vice President. She has served as board chair of Save The Children. On the campaign trail, besides supporting her husband’s campaign, she has been the family’s most outspoken defender of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, and his role in Ukraine, calling President Donald Trump‘s characterization of Hunter Biden’s role “disgusting.”

