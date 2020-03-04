Senate primed to pass Lauren Book’s fertility clinic protections for women bill

Sen. Lauren Book‘s bill to criminalize inseminating a woman without her knowledge received preliminary approval in the Senate Wednesday.

That bill (SB 698) includes broader fertility clinic regulations, such as a ban on pelvic examinations without the patient’s consent, except in emergencies.

But the headlining feature creates a third-degree felony called “reproductive battery” for intentionally inseminating a women with someone’s DNA without the woman’s consent. Someone intentionally using their own genetic material to inseminate a patient would be subject to a second-degree felony.

Fertility doctors have been busted in the past for using their own sperm to inseminate women who thought they were receiving sperm from an outside donor. However, many states don’t have laws disciplining that practice.

“It’s like the Wild Wild West,” Book told Senators. “The law has not caught up with the medical science.”

The Plantation Democrat drew on her own use of in vitro fertilization to push for support for the measure, which also included a strike all amendment.

“I have come to learn that many people are not as lucky, falling prey to carelessness and even intentional harm inflicted,” she said.

The Agency for Health Care Administration will also conduct annual inspections of all donor banks and fertility clinics.

Reports have documented students being given the chance to perform a pelvic exam even when that exam has no medical benefit. While patients often sign off on some kind of consent form before being knocked out, those pelvic exams are not always explicitly mentioned among the possible procedures.

That measure started under an individual bill (SB 1470), also filed by Book, but she later folded it into the broader fertility clinic regulation bill. But an amendment on the floor Wednesday lessened the regulations in some approved procedures.

A House companion version (HB 1287), filed by Dania Beach Democratic Rep. Evan Jenne, awaits a vote on that chamber floor.