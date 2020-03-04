Steve Scalise endorses Amanda Makki in hopeful Charlie Crist match-up

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the GOP minority whip, is endorsing Amanda Makki for Congress.

Makki is running for the Republican nomination to Florida’s 13th Congressional District in hopes of taking on incumbent Charlie Crist in November.

“I am endorsing Amanda Makki because I know she will be a strong leader and true voice for the people of Florida’s 13th Congressional District,” Scalise said. “Amanda’s grit and determination are exactly what we need to keep fighting against the radical, socialist agenda pushed by House Democrats.”

Republicans nationwide have been using the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary dominating headlines to try to win back seats in the house, tying incumbent Democrats to policies pushed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders the GOP sees as a socialist agenda.

While most Democrats in Congress, and even Sanders’ Democratic opponents, are no where near as far to the left as he is, the socialist label is effective in drumming up the conservative base and in frightening more moderate voters who might consider voting for a Republican over a Democratic incumbent.

“The constituents of this district deserve better than a Democrat who doesn’t represent their values — they deserve Amanda Makki. I’m proud to support her campaign and look forward to helping her win,” Scalise said.

Scalise joins a spate of endorsements for Makki including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“I am humbled to have the confidence and support of Whip Scalise,” Makki said. “I look forward to working with him to protect our conservative values and support opportunities that foster the American Dream.”

Makki has received 15 major endorsements so far, more than any other candidate in the Republican in the race. Some of those include conservative Representatives Michael Waltz, John Rutherford, Neal Dunn and Michael Burgess. She’s also earned backing from conservative groups Republican Main Street Partnership PAC, Maverick PAC, FreedomWorks, VIEW PAC, Maggie’s List and Rep. Elise Stefanik’s E-PAC. t

The Associated Builders & Contractors Florida Gulf Coast Chapter also endorsed Makki.

Makki is running in a crowded GOP primary against candidates George Buck, Anna Paulina Luna, Matt Mecker, Sheila Griffin, Nicolas Sacramento and Sharon Barry Newby. Makki is so far the top fundraiser of the bunch with more than $538,000 raised as of the end of 2019, the most recent reports available.

Buck is the closest earner with just over $400,000 raised.

Meanwhile, Crist has collected more than $1.5 million.

Makki is a former Senior Health Advisor to Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski who she served for seven years, according to the Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian-Americans. Makki is Iranian-American.