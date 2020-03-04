Political programming dominates the week in television

fbpx
Politics dominated prime-time for the second week running.

For the second straight week, politics was the dominant force in prime-time television.

CBS News’ coverage of the Democratic presidential debate from South Carolina last week was easily the most-watched event on television, with 15.34 million viewers. The newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” which featured Scott Pelley’s interview with Democrat Mike Bloomberg, came in second for the week, the Nielsen company said.

The previous Democratic debate, from Nevada, which reached just under 20 million people on NBC and MSNBC, dominated the Nielsen ratings the previous week.

Meanwhile, the three news networks — Fox News, MSNBC and CNN — were the most popular networks on cable television, and their diets are heavily political.

