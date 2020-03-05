Val Demings endorses Joe Biden

Joe Biden has received the endorsement of Orlando’s Rep. Val Demings, one of the stars of the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Demings was on both key House impeachment committees and was an Impeachment Manager in Trump’s Senate trial. Her performance in that process put her on a number of lists of speculative prospects for a vice president nominee for Biden, should he win the party’s presidential nomination.

She announced her formal support for Biden on CNN Thursday morning.

Her endorsement of Biden over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, or Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard comes less than two weeks before Florida’s March 17 presidential primary and as the race is now widely seen as one between Biden and Sanders after disappointing results prompted former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to drop out and Warren to reassess her campaign. Gabbard has remained in the race despite being almost universally considered not viable.

“As Dr. King once said, ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he, or she, stands in times of comfort and convenience, but where they stand in times of challenge and controversy.’ Joe Biden has been there during some of the toughest times and continues to fight for all Americans,” Demings said.

“That is why I am so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States,” she added.

She also cited her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, for saying, “The best indicator of future performance is to look at past performance.”

“I have done just that. Joe Biden has fought for every American regardless of the color of their skin, gender, zip code, sexual orientation, religion, or bank account,” she said. “My mother was a maid and my father was a janitor. They went to work every day. Joe Biden understands that he can fight for those who struggle to make ends meet, like my parents, without demonizing those who don’t.”

Demings went on to laud Biden’s role in fighting for health care, voting rights, civil rights, equality, protecting crime victims, reducing gun violence, and foreign affairs, saying, “Vice President Biden’s experience in foreign affairs is untouchable.

“I love the Democratic Party, and I truly believe the Party is the only hope our country has right now to protect our democracy, restore trust in our government, uphold the rule of law, and unite us all as Americans. We must continue to win up and down the ballot.

The latest endorsement builds on a surge of support in recent days including from former candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Bloomberg.