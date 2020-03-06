fbpx
Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Scott Thomas rolls out endorsements in Clearwater City Council contest

Tampa Bay

Hollywood star Leah Remini endorses Mark Bunker in Clearwater City Council race

Headlines Tampa Bay

Kathryn Starkey shares stage with Donald Trump at NACo conference

Tampa Bay

Mike Mannino picks up a handful of endorsements in crowded City Council contest

Headlines Tampa Bay

May 30 set for grand opening of new St. Pete Pier

Headlines Tampa Bay

To enhance patient safety, Tampa General combats opioid epidemic

Tampa Bay

Scott Thomas rolls out endorsements in Clearwater City Council contest

Business, faith and community are all represented.

on

Clearwater City Council candidate Scott Thomas is highlighting a series of endorsements he’s been quietly accumulating throughout the last several weeks leading up to the city’s March 17 municipal election.

The endorsements include business and advocacy groups, community and faith leaders and an elected official.

One of Thomas’ most impactful endorsements comes from Amplify Clearwater, the city’s chamber of commerce, which endorsed Thomas as a candidate who will bring a fresh perspective and new energy to City Council.

Thomas is running for Seat 3 against incumbent Bob Cundiff and two others including Kathleen Beckman and Bud Elias.

The city has up for election this year its Mayor and Seat 2 and 3.

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90

Thomas also picked up an endorsement from Treasure Island City Commissioner Tyler Payne.

“I’m proud to support my friend Scott Thomas for Clearwater City Council. We need more local elected officials from the next generation to bring a fresh perspective to our cities around the state. I am confident that Scott will do just that and serve the residents of Clearwater well,” Payne said.

Thomas previously served as a member of the Board of Education in his hometown of Pottsville, Pennsylvania. During his two terms in office, he served as the board Vice President, chairman of the Personnel Committee, and a member of the Finance Committee.

Thomas now works as the Senior Human Resources Director at HCR ManorCare in Dunedin.

He also picked up an endorsement from Clearwater Beach Association Vice President Linda Kubilius.

“I support Scott Thomas because he supports our neighborhoods! You may think living on the beach is all wine & roses, but we have major issues and Scott listens to and understands those concerns.  It’s going to take fresh leadership to help change our city and I’m confident that Scott has the experience that will bring fresh leadership to city hall,” Kubilius said.

Faith leader Christopher Ervin, an elder at the North Greenwood Bible Church of God in Clearwater, also endorsed Thomas.

“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, Scott Thomas is the most qualified candidate to run for city council.  Scott exemplifies honesty, fairness, and thoughtfulness.  I trust and believe that Scott will use these qualities to create a better balance to the city that is much divided,” Ervin said.

Thomas previously picked up an endorsement from the Clearwater Fraternal Order of Police in December.

“I’m proud to have these endorsements of exceptional organizations and leaders within our community.  I am committed to making Clearwater a better place to live, work, and raise a family.  But the endorsement I want the most, is the voters on March 17th, Thomas said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.