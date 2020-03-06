fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Senate approves Lauren Book school panic alarm bill

Headlines Influence

House passes top priorities of Jose Oliva

Headlines Influence

Jordan's Law expected to head to Ron DeSantis' desk soon

Headlines Tampa Bay

Senate expected to approve effort to find forgotten cemeteries

Headlines Influence

Florida mothers united in tragedy push lawmakers to act

Coronavirus Headlines

Donald Trump signs $8.3B coronavirus aid package
Lauren Book is looking to ban the practice of cat declawing in Florida.

Headlines

Senate approves Lauren Book school panic alarm bill

The House and Senate must now resolve differences in their respective versions.

on

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Friday that would mandate a single, uniform panic alarm system be installed in public and charter schools throughout the state.

In a 40-0 vote, the Senate approved its version of the bill (SB 70) just one day after the House passed its own version (HB 23).

But those two measures still differ in significant ways.

The Senate bill requires school districts to utilize a specific mobile, interoperable panic alert system that will be established via negotiations by the state.

The measure from Sen. Lauren Book tasks the Department of Education (DoE) to operate a bidding process for a statewide contract. In soliciting those bids, the DoE will consult with the Division of Emergency Management, the Department of Law enforcement and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.

School districts may install additional safety systems of their own.

“Nothing in this bill limits any one of these organizations that have a product that they think would be a benefit — and can be in use in addition to [the mobile system] — to have the ability to go and talk with school districts,” Sen. Kelli Stargel said during the bill’s final committee stop.

But at a minimum, they would be required to adopt that state-negotiated system.

That mandate has drawn some skepticism as the bill moved through the committee process. Several lawmakers raised questions as to whether that one-size-fits-all system was the best model going forward.

Thursday, the House removed that mandate from its version of the bill. Reps. Dan Daley and Michael Gottlieb are sponsoring the legislation.

The DoE will still solicit a contract for a single system that districts may implement. But district officials are not required to do so and could instead select a different system that may work better for their region.

The panic alert system would be called “Alyssa’s Alert.” It’s named after Alyssa Alhadeff, one of 17 people murdered during the 2018 attack at Broward County’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.