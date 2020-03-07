Coronavirus kills two Floridians: deaths in Santa Rosa, Lee counties

fbpx
Two Floridians have now died from COVID-19.

on

COVID-19, the deadly strain of the coronavirus that is quickly becoming a global pandemic, has claimed two Floridians’ lives.

These deaths, reported Friday evening, bring the national death toll to 17 as of this writing.

3 new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 cases: 2 in Broward County that are isolated and 1 in Lee County that is deceased. A previously-announced case in Santa Rosa County is also deceased,” the Florida Department of Health broadcast Friday evening.

Helen Ferre, the spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis, gave more details on Twitter.

Currently, there are six positive tests of 100 total in the state.

There are 88 pending results, and 278 people of just over 1,000 being monitored.

Florida policymakers (like those elsewhere in the country) are having to make tough choices as the disease claims more victims.

Miami has canceled two music festivals in recent days: the Calle Ocho Music Festival was ruled out by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in an “abundance of caution” as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise.

That cancellation came on the heels of the Ultra Music Festival being canceled.

Florida mobilized against the virus last weekend in earnest.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order directing Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to declare a state public health emergency because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Legislature continues to work toward its final budget, with allocations having been released Friday evening.

Senate President Bill Galvano suggested up to $20 million could be earmarked for disease response.

“The governor spoke with me, my understanding is he also spoke with the Speaker, and we have both committed to work with him on that issue,” Galvano said. “If we need to fill into the budget some opportunity for additional funding to address the coronavirus then we absolutely will do that.”

House Speaker José Oliva says “obviously we’re going to do whatever is necessary to make sure that the people of Florida are protected.”

“And it’s probably going to mean spending,” Oliva added.

