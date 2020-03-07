Gov. DeSantis directs Division of Emergency Management to activate to level 2 after coronavirus deaths

Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate to level 2 to coordinate the state’s COVID-19 and provide critical support to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.

The Governor’s decision comes after Friday’s announcement from the DOH regarding two individuals who died as a result of the coronavirus and two new presumptive positive cases that were confirmed in Broward County.

Additionally, the DOH announced a new presumptive positive case in Lee County as well. The individual is isolated and being cared for, officials said.

“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” said DeSantis. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”

As of Friday, more than 260 individuals are being monitored for symptoms, either due to having close contact with someone who was diagnosed with the virus or because they’ve recently traveled to an affected area.