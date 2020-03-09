fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Florida Legislative Black Caucus announces new leadership team

Headlines

House and Senate appear to agree on funding for state university priorities

Headlines Influence

Budget conference: For Government Operations, all over but the member projects

Headlines Influence

Budget conference: House, Senate align on road projects

Headlines Tampa Bay

Budget conference: Full funding directed to Florida Holocaust Museum

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott decries lack of transparency regarding Florida coronavirus deaths

Headlines

Florida Legislative Black Caucus announces new leadership team

Sen. Bobby Powell was named Chair. Rep. Kamia Brown will be Vice Chair.

on

The Florida Legislative Black Caucus, one of the state’s oldest minority political groups, has selected its new leadership board for the next two years.

Sen. Bobby Powell, a West Palm Beach Democrat, will serve as Chair and Rep. Kamia Brown, an Orlando Democrat, will serve as Vice Chair

“I am honored to serve as incoming chair of this outstanding organization and look forward to the great things this new board will accomplish in the upcoming year,” Powell said in a statement.

Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis was elected Secretary. Pompano Beach Democratic Rep. Patricia Williams will be the Treasurer, and Tampa Democratic Rep. Fentrice Driskell is the new Parliamentarian.

The caucus, which includes six senators and 23 House members, dates back to 1964, at a time when African Americans were still subject to racial segregation laws.

In 1968, Joe Lang Kershaw became the first African American in the Florida Legislature, but the caucus did not formally launch until 1982 when 12 African Americans were elected to the Florida Legislature. Since then, the state leaders have advocated in Tallahassee for issues that impact their constituents in majority-minority communities.

“Historically, the FLBC has been a champion for quality and affordable health care, proper funding for education, business and economic development, civic, social and criminal justice, alternative energy resources and environmental advancements,” representatives said in a statement.

Members of the board are elected every two years. The chairman sets the group’s agenda for each term.

Caucus members meet with community stakeholders ahead of each Legislative Session to determine their priorities and then author legislation based on their findings.

Powell has represented his district, which includes Palm Beach, Jupiter, Rivera Beach, Lake Park and Juno Beach, since 2016.

Last Legislative Session, he successfully proposed a bill that excludes Baker Act cases — involuntary mental health evaluations — from open records law. This Session, Powell’s bills have a recurring theme of criminal justice reform.

“We have had a very strong two years under Chair Bruce Antone, and as a unified front we are looking forward to keeping that momentum into this new decade,” he said.

Brown has also represented her district, which includes parts of Orange County, since 2016. Last Legislative Session, she filed a bill that expands the Closing the Gap grant program, created to eliminate racial and ethnic health disparities

In 2020, Brown has proposed laws that promote better health and education outcomes in underserved communities.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.