fbpx
Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Cassandra Denmark kicks off campaign for Circuit Court

Headlines Tampa Bay

Senate expected to approve effort to find forgotten cemeteries

Tampa Bay

Scott Thomas rolls out endorsements in Clearwater City Council contest

Tampa Bay

Hollywood star Leah Remini endorses Mark Bunker in Clearwater City Council race

Headlines Tampa Bay

Kathryn Starkey shares stage with Donald Trump at NACo conference

Tampa Bay

Mike Mannino picks up a handful of endorsements in crowded City Council contest

Tampa Bay

Cassandra Denmark kicks off campaign for Circuit Court

She’s running to succeed retiring Judge John Radabaugh.

on

Longtime Polk County attorney Cassandra Denmark has set her sights on the Circuit Court bench.

Denmark kicked off her campaign for Judge John Radabaugh’s spot Florida’s 10th Judicial Circuit Court on Saturday. Radabaugh is retiring after 11 years on the bench.

The 10th Judicial Circuit serves Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties with a population of more than 720,000 people.

Denmark said her 18 years of legal experience and dedication to the community make her the right candidate for the position. As of Saturday, she is running unopposed.

“I see my judgeship as a way to give back to the community,” she said.

Denmark started her career at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office where she led the Office of Legal Affairs under Sheriff Grady Judd.

She spent 10 years in the public sector before starting her own practice seven years ago in Bartow. There, she handles a variety of cases including probate and family litigation. Denmark has not received any discrepancies on her record over the last decade, according to the Florida Bar Association.

When she is not defending her clients in Polk County, Denmark said she is spending time volunteering in her community.

Denmark is a member of the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She sits on the board of trustees for the Lake Wales Charter School Board as well as its nonprofit arm. Denmark is also a member of the Lakeland Bar Association, Polk County Trial Lawyers Association, Tenth Judicial Circuit Grievance Committee, Virgil Hawkins Bar Association and the Green and Gold Foundation Advisory Board.

More than two dozen supporters attended Denmark’s campaign event held in front of her law office in Barlow, according to her campaign’s Facebook page. She also has received support online from many followers. Denmark told Florida Politics that she was very happy with the turnout on Saturday.

“It’s a big moment serving as a circuit judge,” she said to supporters. “I take it seriously.”

If elected, Denmark will be the second black female judge in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court. Judge Dana Y. Moore currently serves in the family section of the circuit court. The court has four other divisions — civil, criminal, juvenile and probate. If elected, Denmark does not know which division she will be assigned to, but she does know her agenda.

“I will serve with integrity, honor and I will be fair,” Denmark said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.