Cassandra Denmark kicks off campaign for Circuit Court

Longtime Polk County attorney Cassandra Denmark has set her sights on the Circuit Court bench.

Denmark kicked off her campaign for Judge John Radabaugh’s spot Florida’s 10th Judicial Circuit Court on Saturday. Radabaugh is retiring after 11 years on the bench.

The 10th Judicial Circuit serves Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties with a population of more than 720,000 people.

Denmark said her 18 years of legal experience and dedication to the community make her the right candidate for the position. As of Saturday, she is running unopposed.

“I see my judgeship as a way to give back to the community,” she said.

Denmark started her career at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office where she led the Office of Legal Affairs under Sheriff Grady Judd.

She spent 10 years in the public sector before starting her own practice seven years ago in Bartow. There, she handles a variety of cases including probate and family litigation. Denmark has not received any discrepancies on her record over the last decade, according to the Florida Bar Association.

When she is not defending her clients in Polk County, Denmark said she is spending time volunteering in her community.

Denmark is a member of the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She sits on the board of trustees for the Lake Wales Charter School Board as well as its nonprofit arm. Denmark is also a member of the Lakeland Bar Association, Polk County Trial Lawyers Association, Tenth Judicial Circuit Grievance Committee, Virgil Hawkins Bar Association and the Green and Gold Foundation Advisory Board.

More than two dozen supporters attended Denmark’s campaign event held in front of her law office in Barlow, according to her campaign’s Facebook page. She also has received support online from many followers. Denmark told Florida Politics that she was very happy with the turnout on Saturday.

“It’s a big moment serving as a circuit judge,” she said to supporters. “I take it seriously.”

If elected, Denmark will be the second black female judge in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court. Judge Dana Y. Moore currently serves in the family section of the circuit court. The court has four other divisions — civil, criminal, juvenile and probate. If elected, Denmark does not know which division she will be assigned to, but she does know her agenda.

“I will serve with integrity, honor and I will be fair,” Denmark said.