Budget conferences: Correctional officers to get pay raise, 8.5-hour shift pilot program

Budget negotiators agreed to give Florida correctional officers a pay raise on top of the 3% pay raise lawmakers plan to hand state employees.

That news came Saturday alongside the House and Senate’s reveals of their initial deals to settle the next fiscal year’s budget. Early in the Session, it appeared that correctional officer pay raises wouldn’t happen in additional to the across the board raises.

Correctional officers with less than two years of experience would get a raise of $500 under the Senate’s plan. Those with more than two years, but less than five would get a $1,500 bump and officers with five or more years would see a $2,500 increase.

Alongside the pay raises is a plan to bring officer’s work periods from 12-hour to 8.5-hour shifts over three or five years. House and Senate budget chiefs Travis Cummings and Rob Bradley did not share the details of that proposal or the planned pay raise.

“I think we trust Secretary (Mark) Inch and we think the eight and a half hour shift has a lot of merit to it,” Cummings told reporters Saturday afternoon.

In September, the Department of Corrections Secretary asked for an additional $89 million to begin scaling back shifts and to address other staffing problems.

The 12-hour shifts for prison guards implemented under the Rick Scott administration led to dramatic rises in guard turnover, stress for guards, violence by prisoners, and costs for the department, he said.

Lead justice appropriations negotiator Clay Yarborough says those talks are still taking place at the subcommittee level before the 1 p.m. Monday deadline.

But the House did accede to some of the Senate’s other plans in its first offer Saturday.

Lawmakers agreed to budget $1.9 million to hire 34 FTE of wellness specialists as well as $3 million to lease facilities and $2.2 million for security threat group resources.