The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge.

Coronavirus

Cruise ship held off coast of Florida as two crew members are tested for coronavirus

The crew members transferred from the affected ship in California.

A cruise ship is lingering off the coast of Florida as two crew members await test results to find out whether the contracted the coronavirus.

The crew members transferred to a Florida-based ship from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California where 21 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus were confirmed. Of those, 19 were crew members.

The Florida-bound ship was supposed to dock in Port Everglades Sunday morning, but instead is sailing back and forth along Florida’s coast as tests are run.

Neither crew member being tested have shown symptoms of the virus, the Carnival Corporation said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had the U.S. Coast Guard deliver test kits to the ship Sunday and issued a no-sail order for the ship as tests are taken, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Regal Princess was scheduled to leave Port Everglades later Sunday for a seven-day Caribbean cruise, but that trip has been cancelled as the ship awaits clearance to dock.

Passengers delayed on the ship were blocked from buffet fair and self-service water stations removed, but otherwise activities continued as usual — an upgrade from conditions on a previous cruise where passengers were confined to their rooms.

Two people in Broward County near Port Everglades have tested positive for COVID-19, one of which worked at the Port.

So far, 17 cases have been diagnosed in Florida, including 11 who were Florida residents, and two people have died.

Officials continue to remind individuals the risk from the virus is low for healthy young people and adults, with the highest risk reserved for the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

The two deaths in Florida were both senior citizens who had recently traveled abroad.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed five new cases of the virus Saturday, one-day after officials announced the two deaths on the east coast of Florida.

One of the latest cases came from Manatee county where the individual is being isolated and “appropriately cared for.”

Other new cases were reported in Lee, Charlotte, Okaloosa and Volusia counties.

Officials anticipated an increase in positive COVID-19 cases as more individuals began being tested now that Florida has three centers to process tests in Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville and after officials began testing in cases even if the person with symptoms did not report recent travel or contact with a person carrying the virus.

As of Saturday, state officials said 87 tests were will pending and 107 tests had come back negative.  Another 278 patients were being monitored as of Saturday.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

