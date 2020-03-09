For-profit eye bank ban ready for House vote

The House is poised to pass a bill that would ban for-profit eye banks from operating in the state.

HB 563, sponsored by Democratic Rep, Dan Daley, is expected to get a vote by the full House on Monday.

Proponents say the bill is needed to keep organ donations flowing. Donors, they say, are squeamish about their tissue being sold as a commodity.

Federal law prohibits companies from buying or selling organs outright, but statute is silent on fees for other work required to facilitate transplants — organ transport, for instance, is a chargeable service.

Eye transplants have turned into a major business over the past few years, when CorneaGen started gaining traction. The for-profit company was spun-off from a nonprofit called SightLife.

SightLife performed more than 36,000 cornea transplants in 2018, or about two-fifths of the 85,000 transplants recorded by the Eye Bank Association of America.

CorneaGen CEO Monty Montoya told WFSU last month that profits go toward research, with the ultimate goal of ending corneal blindness by 2040.

The company’s website claims it is “the largest provider of corneal tissue for transplant in the world.”

“CorneaGen’s skilled technicians have processed more than 45,000 corneas and we offer a comprehensive selection of the highest quality tissue,” it continues.

Members of the medical community and the not-for-profit eye bank sector aren’t buying the benevolent end goal, asserting that the Seattle-based company is on course to launching an IPO in the near future.

Companion legislation in the Senate, SB 798 by Sen. Darryl Rouson, is also prepped for a vote, making Monday’s Special Order Calendar.

Each bill specifies that a “for-profit eye bank may not engage, directly or indirectly, in the procurement of any eye, cornea, eye tissue, or corneal tissue for use in live-cell corneal transplantation.”

The provision wouldn’t apply to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. If successful, it would go into effect on July 1.