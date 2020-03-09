fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Budget conference: Industrial hemp bumped to appropriations chairs

Coronavirus Headlines

COVID-19 prompts Florida to ask travelers to self-quarantine

Headlines Tampa Bay

Budget conference: House, Senate at odds over Super Bowl LV security funding for Tampa

Headlines Influence

Senate approves bill allowing college athletes to make money off their likeness

2020 Headlines

Florida Democrats launching Organizing Together 2020 effort to defeat Donald Trump

Headlines Influence

DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein adds Chief Resilience Office duties to his portfolio
The state has great expectations for its hemp program, approved in 2019.

Headlines

Budget conference: Industrial hemp bumped to appropriations chairs

Senate budget head Rob Bradley is a hemp proponent

on

An appropriation for the state’s industrial hemp program was bumped Monday to House and Senate budget chairs.

The House did not meet the Senate’s request for $4.36 million for the industrial hemp programs, money that would fund 43 full time employees.

The matter will now go to Senate Appropriations Chair Rob Bradley and his counterpart, Rep. Travis Cummings.

Bradley, the architect of the state’s hemp program, was appointed to the industrial hemp advisory council last year, which was created by the hemp bill he sponsored (SB 1020).

Bradley said in a statement there is “a great deal of opportunity, both for Florida’s agricultural community and our economy, that comes with the production of industrial hemp in our state.”

In discussion of last year’s SB 1020, Bradley noted that “the hemp industry has much potential … but is new.”

“It’s similar (to marijuana) … but it’s also not the same as growing apples and oranges, though it may be like that one day,” Bradley added.

It will be up to Bradley to make his case for the industrial hemp spend.

There are a number of other bumped items also, including an ongoing dispute over whether to transfer the Office of Energy  to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

That move has been said to be a priority for Gov. Ron DeSantis by House proponents.

Conversa_728x90

Chair Holly Raschein of the Agriculture and Natural Resources committee, which pushed that bill through, told Florida Politics Saturday that the House “is not going to contemplate that issue.”

She shot down a follow-up quickly, adding that she didn’t think she could be “any clearer than that.”

The move would be budget neutral, yet it has been fiercely contested by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat under scrutiny in GOP Tallahassee this election year.

Fried has slammed the attempted “power grab … part of a larger plan to … subvert democracy” by giving “unchecked power to the Governor.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.