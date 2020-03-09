Alcee Hastings endorses Shevrin Jones in SD 35

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida’s 20th Congressional District is endorsing Shevrin Jones in the Democratic primary for Senate District 35.

Hastings backed Jones over his four Democratic opponents. Jones, who currently represents House District 101, is competing in a packed field to replace term-limited Sen. Oscar Braynon II.

“I’m proud to support Shevrin Jones because he has a proven track record of taking on the tough fights in the Florida House and will continue that work as the next Senator for District 35,” Hastings said in a Monday statement announcing his support.

“From creating economic opportunity and championing public education, to his commitment to justice and working to make quality, affordable health care for all a reality, Shevrin walks the walk on the issues important to Florida.”

The 83-year-old Hastings has served in the U.S. house since 1993. His district covers portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties, including portions of SD 35.

Jones is battling for the Democratic nod against former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens City Council member Erhabor Ighodaro and former Rep. Cynthia Stafford.

Perennial candidate Josue Larose is also filed as a Republican, but does not appear to be doing any fundraising. He’s shown $0 in contributions since filing last March.

Jones has been the strongest fundraiser in the contest. His campaign has brought in more than $210,000. Jones’ political committee, Florida Strong Finish, has added more than $173,000 this cycle as well.

Braynon has already endorsed Jones to be his successor.

Term limits are forcing Jones out of the House, prompting him to pursue the Senate seat. Jones released a statement of his own Monday thanking Hastings for the endorsement.

“It’s an honor to have Congressman Hastings’s support in this race. I have admired his work for many years as he has championed equity and equal rights for communities of color, women, our seniors, and children in Congress,” Jones said.

“His impressive results on behalf of Floridians demonstrate the kind of leader he is, and I look forward to serving as his partner at the state level in the Florida Senate.”