Chip LaMarca amendment aligns Senate athlete pay bill with House version, but some compromise is still needed

Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca is filing an amendment to the Senate’s college athlete pay bill that would alter the bill to align more with LaMarca’s measure in the House.

Monday, the Senate passed its version of the legislation (SB 646) by a 37-2 vote. Rockledge Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield sponsored the legislation.

That bill allows college athletes to make money — including via endorsement deals — off of their name, image or likeness. It would also allow athletes to hire agents and require mandatory financial literacy courses for student athletes.

The House has not approved its version of the bill (HB 7051), pushed by LaMarca and House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee. Instead, the House will take up the now-approved Senate version.

But LaMarca’s amendment would essentially replace the Senate language with the House measure.

One significant alignment: LaMarca’s amendment would give the bill an effective date of July 1, 2021.

The bills were originally set to go into effect this year. But the Senate amended its bill to give the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) time to implement its own rules regarding athletes potentially being compensated for their likeness. The House version now aligns with the Senate on that provision.

Those measures still differ, however. For instance, the House version requires colleges to maintain health and disability insurance in case an athlete is injured before going pro.

Fewer than 2% of college athletes make it to the pros where they can cash in, according to the NCAA’s own stats. And all risk injury before even getting that far.

The Senate has dropped language requiring insurance coverage from its version.

That means the bill would need to be sent back to the Senate to reconcile those differences, should LaMarca’s amendment be successful.

Republican Rep. Jamie Grant is also putting forward an amendment of his own that is even more far-reaching than LaMarca’s.

It pushes many of the same goals — allowing athletes to be compensated for their likeness and requiring insurance coverage.

But Grant’s bill contains even more revolutionary reforms including establishing a 4-point line in the National Basketball Association and requiring Major League Baseball to reinstate Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame.

While Grant may be in favor of those reforms, sources tell Florida Politics his (surely in jest) amendment is unlikely to pass.

College athletes are currently considered amateurs, though many receive a scholarship to attend their respective universities. The NCAA, which regulates those athletes, has rules barring students from making money off their likeness.

Florida lawmakers pushed for reforms after California approved a similar bill last year. Those state-level efforts prompted the NCAA to promise a change in its rules governing the practice.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he backs the legislation.