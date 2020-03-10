Governor to decide whether to apply his veto pen to sunscreen ban preemption

The House has passed legislation that would block local bans on sunscreen sales.

SB 72, the Senate version of HB 113 which had already passed, would protect consumer rights to buy suntan lotion and related products.

The bill, approved on a 68-47 vote, is a response to the City of Key West banning sunscreen sales.

The city had qualms with the effects of component ingredients oxybenzone and octinoxate on the largest coral reef on the continent.

Rep. Spencer Roach, the House sponsor, said previously this would “expressly preempt” local bans such as the one in Key West.

Republicans, including the sponsor and Rep. Ralph Massullo, questioned the science behind the bans, saying the studies were full of holes and did not prove coral reef degradation from chemical sunscreens.

“Sunscreens save lives,” Massullo said.

The Florida Chamber was among the supportive parties in committee. The Sierra Club and Surfrider Foundation, meanwhile, opposed the bill under consideration.

Rep. Javier Fernandez, in debate ahead of the floor vote, described the “clustering effect” of sunscreen on reefs, and said the Key West ban was “reasonable and prudent.”

“What do we have to fear from one community’s narrow preemption,” Fernandez asked rhetorically.

The ban, the Democrat added, applied to retail sales.

Rep. Anna Eskamani described this bill as an attack on home rule.

“Local government’s the best government,” Eskamani said, before noting the Governor’s Office has a website that contends chemical sunscreen has negative effects on marine life.

Eskamani cited U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney‘s efforts to ban some of the sunscreens targeted in this bill.

Rep. Sam Killebrew, a Lakeland Republican, called this a home rule issue, and said he could not support the bill.

In theory this could get vetoed as the moratorium on plastic bans did last year. Gov. Ron DeSantis of course will have the final say.

Roach noted the veto in his close, with DeSantis doubting a “compelling state interest” for the straw ban.

Here, Roach believes the interest will prove to be more compelling upon the Governor’s review.

DeSantis already came out against one preemption effort in 2020 — a push to preempt local regulations of vacation rentals.

It remains to be seen whether he would veto a bill sponsored by Sen. Rob Bradley, however.