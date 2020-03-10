Fiona McFarland breaks $200K mark in HD 72

fbpx
The first to crack six-figures.

Sarasota Republican Fiona McFarland became the first candidate in House District 72 to exceed $200,000 in her campaign account.

The Naval reservist in February raised $10,265 for her statehouse run. That means she’s collected $176,928 for the race.

Add in a $20,000 loan McFarland contributed when she filed in June and $5,349 worth of in-kind contributions and that puts McFarland at $202,276 for the cycle.

McFarland also announced she’s expanding her campaign team, bringing on public relations consultant Maryann Grgic, who recently worked on a successful Change the Date campaign in the City of Sarasota

“We are thrilled to have someone as capable as Maryann join our team,” said McFarland.  “She knows what it takes to bring broad coalitions together in support of a common goal and her addition only makes us that much stronger heading into November.”

The fundraising showed continued financial strength in what’s been a chaotic battle in perhaps the most competitive House race in Florida.

Republican Donna Barcomb hasn’t released February numbers yet, but raised $78,940 as of the end of January. She’s also put in a $9,000 loan and received $3,204 donated in-kind.

Barcomb, a Sarasota County Charter Review Board member, was the first Republican to file for the seat and has tallied up endorsements from prominent individuals like Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert.

Sarasota attorney Jason Miller raised $1,225 in February, bringing his total to $9,244 raised. He’s also put in a $3,500 loan and seen $110 in-kind donations. He started March with $4,833 cash on hand.

Meanwhile, Democrat Drake Buckman pulled in $7,873 in February. That means he’s pulled in $39,612 in total contributions, along with a $1,201 loan, putting him at $40,813 total.

McFarland and Barcomb jumped into the race intending to challenge Democratic Rep. Margaret Good. But Good elected to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan instead of seeking reelection.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

