Prison hemp, vape ban ready for Governor's signature

Chip LaMarca amendment aligns Senate athlete pay bill with House version, but some compromise is still needed

Ron DeSantis committee adds $675K in February

Census Bureau site goes live as counting begins in earnest

House approves compensation for man wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years

Uber adds emergency capacity to text 911
The state has great expectations for its hemp program, approved in 2019.

Hemp, vapes would carry felony penalties.

Hemp and vapes will be banned in Florida prisons, after the House passed the Senate version of a bill targeting contraband.

SB 1286 will ban “certain cannabis related substances, cellular telephones and other portable communication devices, and vapor-generating electronic devices” from prisons and DCF facilities.

The proposed penalty is harsh — a third degree felony.

Floor debate Monday and Tuesday, before the 71-43 vote, came down to the hemp ban though.

House sponsor Rep. Scott Plakon said that while hemp itself is not illegal, marijuana is. And law enforcement lacks the ability to tell the difference, necessitating a ban on both.

Democrats, fighting the inevitable, offered counterarguments.

Rep. Evan Jenne described a hemp backpack, saying that under this bill, that would be banned.

Rep. Dianne Hart pushed an argument that to really target contraband in facilities, everyone entering should be subject to rigorous searches.

Hart contended that guards and employees are not searched as closely, and said that guards have been known to plant contraband.

If that is the case, they will have new contraband to plant once this bill becomes law.

“Industrial hemp” is one of these categories, as are vape devices.

The felony rap for the crime of possessing industrial hemp or a vape pen puts it on par with other crimes of similar magnitude.

Among other third degree felonies: Lewd or lascivious exhibition using computer by an offender younger than 18; falsifying Department of Children and Families records; tampering with jurors; threatening or compelling witnesses and informants; and recruiting people to join criminal gangs.

Now, vape pens and hemp oil can be added to this parade of horribles.

If signed, the bill will take effect Oct. 1, 2020, giving institutional facilities more leverage over their charges and, lawmakers hope, cracking down on the problem of marijuana in prisons.

In this article:
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

