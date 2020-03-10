fbpx
Connect with us

Influence Tampa Bay

Tampa’s IIOP gets expansion funding in state budget

Headlines Influence

Prison hemp, vape ban ready for Governor's signature

Headlines Influence

Chip LaMarca amendment aligns Senate athlete pay bill with House version, but some compromise is still needed

Headlines Influence

House approves compensation for man wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years

Headlines Influence

Coronavirus, 'difficult economy' worry Jose Oliva as budget talks enter final stages

Headlines Influence

Cord Byrd amendment to Senate E-Verify bill shows House is still unwavering

Influence

Tampa’s IIOP gets expansion funding in state budget

It’s one of few orthotics and prosthetics training facilities in the country.

on

The International Institute for Orthotics and Prosthetics plans to double the size of its graduate training program thanks to an appropriation lawmakers included in the 2020-21 state budget.

The $100,000 line item, included in the higher education budget, will allow the Tampa-based organization to handle 24 students, up from its current 12-student limit.

RSA Consulting spearheaded the effort to land the funding, with lobbyist Kaitlyn Bailey taking point.

The expansion comes as the nation faces a imminent shortage in certified orthotists and prosthetists.

The National Commission on Orthotics and Prosthetics Education says there were 6,675 such professionals in the country, and nearly 11,000 will be needed by 2025. Currently, about 250 people a year earn master’s degrees in orthotics and prosthetics.

IIOP is one of only a dozen orthotics and prosthetics training programs in the U.S.

Much of the rising demand comes from the veteran community. IIOP, which is located near Air Force Base, was founded in 2016 with a mission of improve the lives of veterans and their families.

The scope of their mission goes beyond health care — they also link veterans to career training and job placement programs and are involved with community events such as the Warrior Games.

In addition to the graduate program, the facility provides a full suite of support services for O&P and other medical professionals, including consulting and advisory services, curriculum development, grant writing, and assistance with developing consortium partnerships to leverage funding.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.