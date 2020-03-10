Tampa’s IIOP gets expansion funding in state budget

The International Institute for Orthotics and Prosthetics plans to double the size of its graduate training program thanks to an appropriation lawmakers included in the 2020-21 state budget.

The $100,000 line item, included in the higher education budget, will allow the Tampa-based organization to handle 24 students, up from its current 12-student limit.

RSA Consulting spearheaded the effort to land the funding, with lobbyist Kaitlyn Bailey taking point.

The expansion comes as the nation faces a imminent shortage in certified orthotists and prosthetists.

The National Commission on Orthotics and Prosthetics Education says there were 6,675 such professionals in the country, and nearly 11,000 will be needed by 2025. Currently, about 250 people a year earn master’s degrees in orthotics and prosthetics.

IIOP is one of only a dozen orthotics and prosthetics training programs in the U.S.

Much of the rising demand comes from the veteran community. IIOP, which is located near Air Force Base, was founded in 2016 with a mission of improve the lives of veterans and their families.

The scope of their mission goes beyond health care — they also link veterans to career training and job placement programs and are involved with community events such as the Warrior Games.

In addition to the graduate program, the facility provides a full suite of support services for O&P and other medical professionals, including consulting and advisory services, curriculum development, grant writing, and assistance with developing consortium partnerships to leverage funding.