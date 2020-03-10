Jason Brodeur, Patricia Sigman stockpile cash in SD 9 race

The two leading candidates for state Senate District 9 continue to stockpile cash..

Former Rep. Jason Brodeur is the only Republican running for the seat so far. But it’s Brodeur who is distancing himself from all other candidates as he has raised about $644,000 in campaign contributions through February, according to state elections records.

Brodeur has spent about $388,000, leaving him with about $256,000 on hand. February also saw $42,000 head to his political committee, Friends of Jason Brodeur. All told, he has more than $800,000 in the bank between the two accounts.

But Patricia Sigman has also bulked up her campaign account for the Central Florida seat.

The Democrat had a robust February when she was able to raise about $80,000 in campaign contributions.

That action bolstered her campaign coffers to a total of about $195,780 for the Senate seat that represents Seminole County and the western area of Volusia County.

The District 9 Senate seat is one of the most competitive senate races in Florida this year.

Sigman faces four other Democrats in the primary, including Fredrick Ashby II, Alexis Carter, Alexander Duncan and Guerdy Remy.

Sigman, of Altamonte Springs, entered the race in January and has already far surpassed any other Democrat seeking the seat. So far, only Carter has crossed $10,000 raised with about $27,000 in total contributions through January.

SD 9 seat has long been a Republican stronghold, however Seminole County has become more purple in recent years.

The seat is open in 2020 due to Republican Sen. David Simmons being term limited.