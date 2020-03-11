Jim Boyd expands fundraising lead in SD 21

Republican Jim Boyd is dramatically outpacing Democrat Amanda Linton when it comes to campaign contributions in the race for the Senate District 21.

The post is currently held by Senate President Republican Bill Galvano who is vacating the seat due to term limits.

State elections records show that Boyd has raised a total of $245,125 through February. In that month alone, Boyd had $39,350 contributed to his campaign. It was his second-best month since he entered the race last summer. Boyd scored the most contributions in one month during October, when he landed $107,900.

Boyd has plenty of financial ammunition as his campaign has spent only about $58,000 leaving around $186,500 in the bank.

On top of that, Boyd’s political action committee, “Building on Your Dreams,” has raised $1.03 million, including $46,000 in February. Only about $576,000 of that has been spent, leaving him with about $450,000 in the bank.

Linton lags way behind in terms of finances.

The Bradenton educator been in the race since July and has managed to raise only about $18,000 for her campaign. Of that, about $12,000 has been spent.

Boyd is a political veteran and held a House seat that overlaps with the SD 21, which runs from Bradenton and Manatee County on the Central Gulf Coast to Hillsborough County.

Boyd served for most of the past decade representing HD 68 until 2018 when term limits set in. During that time, he ascended to Deputy Majority Whip and later Majority Whip in the House.