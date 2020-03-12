ATM pill bill clears House, queued for Senate vote

fbpx
Pills
Image by Ajale from Pixabay.

Legislation to allow pharmacies to dispense prescription drugs (HB 59) was passed by the House Wednesday night.

The bill, by Wellington Democratic Rep. Matt Willhite (HB 59), would allow ATM-like dispensing of pills.

Automated kiosks are already used to dole out medication in long-term care facilities, hospices, and prisons. However, this legislation would extend the kiosks’ use beyond institutionalized populations into, for example, rural areas.

Kiosks would be within buildings connected to an operating pharmacy.

The kiosk would dispense noncontrolled substances, nothing federally scheduled.

And it would have to be under the “supervision and control” of a pharmacist, who would be responsible for tracking transactions.

The bill language stipulates that this measure is intended to “enhance the ability” of pharmacists, not to “limit” the practice of pharmacy in the state.

The Senate bill (SB 708), by Palm Coast Republican Sen. Travis Hutson, was set up for a floor vote on Wednesday.

Hutson said that the measure represented the intersection of health care concerns, “saving costs” while using “technology and innovation.”

He envisions antibiotics and the like being dispensed, with a doctor supervising the transaction via a telemedicine portal, in a way that offers the protections afforded patients at a Walgreens counter.

For those who can’t get to pharmacies during business hours, or those who live in rural areas, Hutson sees a benefit in “after hours access.”

Statute regarding institutional automated pharmacies details the parameters.

A “Florida-licensed pharmacist … need not be physically present at the site of the automated pharmacy system and may supervise the system electronically.”

Representatives from AARP, Walgreen’s, MedAvail, Americans for Prosperity, the Florida Retail Federation and the James Madison Institute supported the proposal in committee.

The Florida Pharmacy Association opposed the legislation, saying it would stretch druggists too thin.

Dispensaries could not distribute controlled substances, like narcotics, through the kiosk.

