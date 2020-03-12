fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus Headlines

Fourth coronavirus case connected to Port Everglades

Coronavirus Headlines

Governor recommends 'mass gatherings' be canceled, suspends official travel for state employees

Coronavirus Headlines

Players Championship to carry on without spectators

Coronavirus Headlines

White House tours suspended and Capitol to close to public

Coronavirus

Most coronavirus patients recover, still anxiety, fear loom

Coronavirus Headlines

World walls off as leaders warn viral pandemic will worsen

Coronavirus

Fourth coronavirus case connected to Port Everglades

Four cases have been connected to Broward County cruise port.

on

The Department of Health announced three new patients in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the cases is associated with Port Everglades, a cruise port connected already connected to multiple other infections.

New cases include a 57-year-old Lee County man and two Broward County residents in their 60s.

In total, that makes 29 people tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 in Florida, including two who died. There are also five who were repatriated to Florida after testing positive while out of the country.

The Lee County man with the virus remains under isolation. It’s unclear if his infection was travel-related. Health officials are conducting an epidemiological investigation still.

It’s also unclear in one of the Broward cases, a 65-year-old man tested positive, caught the virus while traveling. He also remains in isolation.

But the other patient, a 61-year-old man in Broward, is one of multiple cases connected to Port Everglades. Listed as a travel-related case, the patient also remains in isolation.

An advisory at Port Everglades has now identified four individuals, three connected to cruise passengers or employees with Metro Cruise Services.

It’s enough state health officials have recommended any individuals with symptoms who recently traveled through the large port to self-isolate or immediately contact their community Health Department.

Metro Cruise Services employees who had any association with one of the four cases have been asked by state officials to stay at home.

“The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate guidance and monitoring,” reads a Department of Health advisory notice.

State officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control on an investigation involving coronavirus at the port.

The four Port Everglades associated cases are among seven Broward County patients tested positive for coronavirus.

The Lee County patient is the third case in that county, which is also home to one of two coronavirus deaths in the state.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.