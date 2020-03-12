fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden to press contrast with Donald Trump in coronavirus address

2020 Headlines

Democratic debate moved to D.C. as the party deems travel to Phoenix too risky

2020 Headlines

AARP Florida-Florida Politics poll finds Social Security high priority for older voters

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden continues to crush in Florida. Can Bernie Sanders even crack 15%?

2020 Headlines

Bernie Sanders not dropping out but where does he go from here?

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden coming to Florida — by video
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

2020

Joe Biden to press contrast with Donald Trump in coronavirus address

Biden will address the nation less than 24-hours after Trump.

on

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden is to deliver an address on the coronavirus on Thursday, less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump spoke to the nation from the Oval Office about a public health crisis he’d previously downplayed.

Biden aides pitch the speech, to be delivered from the former vice president’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, as a demonstration of how he might conduct himself as president in response to a severe challenge, while contrasting himself with a Republican president he has lambasted as erratic and incompetent.

The event also allows Biden to juxtapose his style and approach with that of his last remaining rival for the Democratic nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Biden now leads Sanders by more than 150 delegates after winning four more state primaries Tuesday, with Washington state still being counted. And his advantage could expand considerably next Tuesday when the delegate-rich states of Florida, Illinois and Ohio hold primaries.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.