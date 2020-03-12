With budget running late, Senate OKs new speciality license plates

Dozens of new license plates may be coming to Florida vehicles if the House and Senate refine legislation in time.

Though the budget is going to be delayed by days, and the talk in the Capitol has been coronavirus, the fate of speciality plates drove legislative debate in the waning hours of the Session.

The House moved HB 1135 by a 78-40 vote, but the bill bogged down in Senate discussion Wednesday over what plates merit inclusion.

On Thursday, the bill moved from the Senate unanimously, albeit with an amendment that will kick it back to the House.

Per bill analysis, the legislation would set a cap of 125 specialty license plates and provides a process for the discontinuation of low performing specialty license plates and the addition of new specialty license plates.

It would also compel DHSMV to issue specialty license plates for fleet and motor vehicle dealer vehicles.

The bill also creates 19 new specialty license plates and specifies the design of the plate and the distribution of the associated annual use fees.

As well, it contains provisions regarding existing specialty license plates and repeals specified discontinued specialty license plates.

Among the contemplated plates: Special Olympics; Florida Golf; the “Live the Dream” license plate, and a “In God We Trust” tag. Also available: a “Don’t Tread on Me” Gadsden flag motif.

Fallen Law Enforcement officer plates are in play, as is a “Beat Childhood Cancer” and a “Donate Life” tag.

An Auburn University plate, a favorite of House sponsor Rep. Jamie Grant, is in. As is a University of Georgia tag. And also on the sporting tip, plates for Dan Marino and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Also contemplated: a Ducks Unlimited plate, a hat tip to former Agriculture Secretary Adam Putnam‘s current sinecure.

Beekeepers and rotarians also have a tag of choice, as do “Medical Professionals Who Care.”

Additionally, the Highwaymen are honored: “a group of 26 African-American artists [who] used vivid and bright colors to display the beautiful untouched Florida landscape.”

But Senators thought the bill could go farther.

Sen. Perry Thurston introduced an amendment to recognize the “Divine Nine,” national African-American majority fraternities and sororities, both collectively and separately.

Sen. Joe Gruters wanted a “Knights of Columbus” plate, but pulled the amendment.

Plates must have 3,000 presales in two years, except for out of state college plates, which have a 4,000 vote threshold.

Underperforming plates will be put on notice and terminated, Bean said.