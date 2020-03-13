fbpx
Ill communication: Jacksonville Mayor finds out about local coronavirus from 'the news'

15 new positive cases of coronavirus in Florida; 3 in the Tampa Bay area

March Madness joins growing list of sports shutdowns

Gov. Ron DeSantis recommends 'mass gatherings' be canceled, suspends official travel for state employees

Charlie Crist calls for drive-through coronavirus testing

CDC will notify passengers who may have interacted with Port Everglades coronavirus patients
Republican Mayor Lenny Curry charged the Department of Health with not communicating.

Mayor says Department of Health didn’t reach out.

The lack of a positive coronavirus test in Duval County was a mathematical improbability as the disease spread.

By Thursday night, the first case had been announced by the Florida Department of Health.

Local media reported that an 83-year-old Duval County man had COVID-19.

It was “unclear” if it was a travel-related infection.

For reasons unclear, the department did not coordinate with public officials in Duval County, as Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry lamented Thursday night.

I told the public I would share the 1st and any #CoronaVirus positive w them when Florida Dept of Health shared it with me & my team. They did not. I am disappointed to have learned about the 1st test via the news. Transparency & communication is the way forward for our citizens,” Curry asserted.

We must share what we know with the public @HealthyFla. None of our city emergency professionals were advised of this positive,” Curry added.

Curry has considered “shutting down” events, a containment measure becoming more commonplace as the disease spreads.

“I am evaluating shutting down events this weekend. As stated today, I will NOT attend any large events,” Curry noted.

The mayor’s late night discontent with the state’s Department of Health comes at a time when state lawmakers become more cautious about the coronavirus impact by the day.

The House and Senate look set to agree to stash more than $300 million for coronavirus considerations. The COVID-19 disease could affect tourism, work productivity and other aspects of the state’s revenue.

Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis have demonstrated closeness at times.

The Jacksonville Mayor famously endorsed DeSantis as a “brother from a different mother” after he gave the Governor a tour of a youth enrichment program under the auspices of the local “Kids Hope Alliance” children’s services organization.

Undoubtedly, DeSantis will face questions about the Department of Health communications strategy, which seems to privilege press releases over coordination with local officials in at least one city.

A.G. Gancarski

