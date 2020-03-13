Nikki Fried celebrates 30 years of Fresh From Florida campaign

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried heralded the 30th anniversary of the Fresh From Florida program on Friday.

Established in 1990 as the Florida Agricultural Promotional Campaign, the marketing effort has helped a multi-billion agriculture industry to thrive in the state.

“For the past 30 years, Fresh From Florida has built a worldwide brand that’s become a household name, known for farm-fresh, high-quality products,” Fried said.

“Fresh From Florida has created $7 billion in revenue for Florida’s hardworking farmers and ranchers, and keeps our state’s more than 300 commodities front-of-mind for consumers. For Florida’s taxpayers, it’s a return on investment like no other.”

The effort, including everything from recipes by Chef Justin Timineri to partnerships with Subway, has turned the words “Fresh From Florida” into a brand reaching 50 million consumers each year.

“From fresh fruit and vegetables, to seafood and peanuts, Florida’s farmers are the best in the world – and Fresh From Florida helps showcase our world-class products across the globe,” Fried said.

Most notably, the state allows Fresh From Florida labeling to appear only on products meeting high standards. But in doing so, the brand itself ends up reaching 50 million consumers every year.

Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs calculates the Fresh From Florida programs generates a $22 return on investment for every dollar spent. That means it raises $137 million cash each year for the 47,000 farmers and ranchers calling Florida home.

Since 2013 alone, the program has created $840 million in sales as trade shows.

Fried’s office figures the brand contributes 2,300 jobs to the Florida economy while generating $12.8 billion in tax revenue for the state.

The Department this year called for $10.8 million in the state budget.

With that, the program partners with 70 national retailers in 25 different countries.

It all grows Florida agriculture into Florida’s second largest industry behind tourism, and keeps Florida as one of the top agriculture producers in the U.S.