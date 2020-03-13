Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez tests negative for coronavirus after self-isolating

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez says he’s tested negative for the new coronavirus after making contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary Fabio Wajngarten.

Wajngarten later tested positive for the virus. He also appeared alongside President Donald Trump at a weekend event at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the Miami Herald, Giménez says his test results have already come back. “My result was negative,” Giménez told the paper.

Still, the Mayor and current Republican candidate in Florida’s 26th Congressional District will remain self-isolating for 14 days after making contact with Wajngarten.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also announced they would be self-isolating after coming into contact with Wajngarten.

But the White House said there were no plans to test Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, who both also interacted with Wajngarten.

Before his decision to self-isolate Thursday, Giménez appeared alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis at a news conference in Miami-Dade County at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

At that meeting, DeSantis announced he was suspending all official travel for state employees for a minimum of 30 days. He also urged municipalities and private organizations to limit or cancel all gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

Giménez added that isolation areas would be set up at Miami International Airport (MIA) and Port Miami to screen for travelers with coronavirus symptoms.

“We are looking to shift resources to develop isolation spaces at MIA and also the Port of Miami,” Giménez said.

“Those isolation areas at MIA and our seaport will be used to screen, question, and test travelers and employees who meet certain health criteria.”

Giménez also called on Trump to apply his partial travel restrictions on Europe to Cuba as well. The island has reported three coronavirus cases so far.

“Life is going to be a little different for all of us in the weeks ahead,” Giménez added.

“So, I urge everyone to be patient as we adjust to these temporary changes to ensure the health and well-being of everyone in Miami-Dade County.”

The county has already declared a state of emergency, as has the city of Miami.

The death rate for those who test positive for the virus has recently sat above 3%. However, those calculations do not include individuals who may have contracted the virus, but are asymptomatic and thus survive without incident. Including those individuals would lower the death rate, but it’s unclear how many such individuals there are worldwide.

Most who do show symptoms develop a fever or cough and may have trouble breathing, though they do recover. However, older individuals and those with underlying health risks are susceptible to developing more severe symptoms.

Two people in Florida have died after testing positive for the virus. Overall, 35 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Florida. Three of those cases are nonresidents.

Another five Floridians have been returned to the U.S. after testing positive overseas.